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IBF Middleweight Champ Aaron McKenna To Make The Inaugural Defense Of His Crown Against Latvia’s Unbeaten Jevgenijs “The Hurricane” Aleksejevs
By Boxing Bob Newman,3 days ago
IBF middleweight world champion Aaron McKenna will make the inaugural defense of his crown against Latvia’s unbeaten, world-ranked contender Jevgenijs “The Hurricane” Aleksejevs in the main event of Riyadh Season Zuffa Boxing 14 on Friday, December 4, at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. McKenna vs. Aleksejevs...