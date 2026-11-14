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Georgia Tech wins at Clemson for 1st time since 2008
3 days ago
Justice Haynes rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on Saturday afternoon to help visiting Georgia Tech earn a 20-6 victory over Clemson in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Alberto Mendoza threw for 138 yards, while backup quarterback Grady Adamson ran 19 times for 87 yards and a score for Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-5), which snapped a four-game losing streak and won at Clemson for the first time since 2008.