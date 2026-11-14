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Powerful New Weight-Loss Drug Could Change How Millions Treat Painful Knee Arthritis
By Northwestern University,3 days ago
An experimental weight-loss injection may offer more than a way to shed pounds, with clinical trials suggesting it could also ease the burden of painful knee arthritis. Losing weight can help relieve knee osteoarthritis, yet the condition often makes weight loss difficult in the first place. When walking, climbing stairs, or simply standing up from a chair causes pain, getting enough exercise can become a challenge.