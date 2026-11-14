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Emanuel Nine Memorial Opens in Charleston, Honoring Nine Lives Lost with a Permanent Place of Remembrance, Reflection and Healing
By Press Release,2 days ago
A powerful symbol of remembrance, resilience and enduring love takes its place in history today as the Emanuel Nine Memorial officially opens to the public in Charleston, South Carolina. The Memorial honors the nine worshippers murdered during Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015, and the five survivors of the attack. In the aftermath of the tragedy, grieving family members responded with extraordinary expressions of faith and compassion, even as they confronted unimaginable pain and loss. The Memorial also stands as a testament to the strength and resolve of the survivors, families and broader Charleston community, whose response to hatred inspired the world.