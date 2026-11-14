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$97 Million Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Gets Good News From Seahawks
By Tony Adame,4 days ago
This probably wasn’t how Trevon Diggs envisioned this part of his NFL career playing out, but, to put it lightly, he made his own bed and now he gets to sleep in it. Diggs, a former NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys, was elevated to the Seattle Seahawks’ active roster on Saturday ahead of their Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders – part of a yo-yo season for Diggs.
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