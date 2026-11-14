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Texarkana Elk's Lodge #2771 serving those who served at Veterans Extravaganza
By TRACY GLADNEY, KTBS Contributing Writer,3 days ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. -- The Texarkana Elk's Lodge #2771 is serving those who served our country at the Don Ruggles Memorial Extravaganza and Concert today at the Arts and Historic District. Big Jake's Bar-B-Que is also offering free food to veterans at the festivities. The evening events include the national anthem...