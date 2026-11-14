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Country Artist Kat Velasco Releases Debut Album 'Cowgirl Complex'
By Press Release,2 days ago
South Carolina native Kat Velasco is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter and CMT-featured artist bringing a rebellious, fashion-forward edge to country music with her signature “Western Pop” sound. Blending country, rock, pop, and Americana with smoky vocals and emotionally honest storytelling, she has developed a distinctive artistic identity through her self-coined “complex cowgirl” persona, embracing the contradictions of modern womanhood through music, style, and unapologetic self-expression.