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Nominations Now Open for the 2027 South Carolina Disability Changemakers Awards
By Press Release,2 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Nominations are officially open for the newly developed South Carolina Disability Changemakers Awards, honoring the bold youth and adult leaders, self-advocates, and dedicated allies across South Carolina who perform vital work to dismantle systemic barriers and advance disability rights. Grounded in the principle that lasting progress...
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