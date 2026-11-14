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Despite Cold Shooting, #9 Loggers Cruise to Victory
13 days ago
The #9 ranked Loggers played host to the College of Lake County on the opening night of the Logger Classic and coasted to a 64-40 victory. Both teams started the game slowly and managed to combine for just 20 first quarter points. The Loggers held a 13-7 lead at the end of the period. Lake County set back in a match up zone and dared the Loggers to shoot from the perimeter, and the Loggers did just that. Lincoln Land went a dismal 1-11 from three point range in the period. The second quarter saw the Loggers manage to get going on the offensive end. Lincoln Land managed to score 19 points while holding Lake County to just 8. The Loggers lead 32-15 at the half.