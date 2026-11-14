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Death and The Girl at Red Hill Theatre Group
By Amanda N. Gunther,2 days ago
In theatre, every problem is just a challenge. The challenge of finding a show to produce, the challenge of finding a space to produce it in, of fining an audience who wants to see it, every problem is a challenge. One that theatre folk will throw their all into until it’s resolved. And that’s exactly what Red Hill Theatre Group is doing, presently producing Giulianna Marchese’s Death and The Girl through November 15th 2026 in the black box play space at New Spire Arts Stages. Directed by Cody James, the play itself has great potential to be a meaningful theatrical experience, though in its present iteration, feels jumbled, disjointed and loaded with rage-bait for gratuitous purposes.