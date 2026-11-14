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The 10 Most Hopeless Christmas Movies, Ranked
By Jeremy Urquhart,4 days ago
There’s no shortage of feel-good Christmas movies. Some will have dramatic moments, sure, but you can’t really call It’s a Wonderful Life downbeat or hopeless when it ends up feeling life-affirming and hopeful by the end. So, it’s not a movie that you'll see mentioned below, nor will you see other movies that have a lot of drama but wholly inspiring endings (see also most adaptations of A Christmas Carol).