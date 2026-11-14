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Three Stars: Miami vs Duke
By Michael Schiffman,3 days ago
Miami beats its former coach again. Onto Va Tech. The Miami Hurricanes beat the Duke Blue Devils today at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, 36-25. Duke transfers Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate had big games. The defense could not contain Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard, but got off the field on a few third downs, plus forced a turnover. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but I’ll take it.