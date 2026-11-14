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Blake Miguez and Gabe Firment join D.C. new member orientation despite unfinished Louisiana runoffs
By Lucia Restrepo Bralley,4 days ago
BATON ROUGE — Two Republican candidates competing in unresolved Louisiana congressional runoffs traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to attend freshman orientation on Capitol Hill—a move drawing sharp criticism from their Democratic opponents weeks before voters cast their final ballots. State Sen. Blake Miguez and state Rep. Gabe...