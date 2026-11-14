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Dexter Resurrection: Fallen
By Billie Doux,3 days ago
So far, so good. Is all of this feeling like OG Dexter to all of you? It certainly is to me. Instead of yet another serial killer to oppose Dexter, this season's most interesting conflict could turn out to be Dexter versus Charley Brown. I enjoyed every scene they did together, especially the first one where she casually dropped in on Dexter and Harrison having lunch. I loved how Dexter pointedly wiped his steak knife clean and looked her right in the eye while holding it, ready to defend himself – or more accurately, his son.