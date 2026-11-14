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Small Plane Lands Safely in Denmark Township Field, No Injuries
By Zach White,3 days ago
A small plane landed safely in a Denmark Township field Friday afternoon. Two adults were aboard, and the sheriff's office reported no injuries. The call came just after 4 p.m., about a possible crash near 100th Street South and Manning Avenue South. Washington County sheriff's deputies and Cottage Grove police found the aircraft in a field near the intersection, CBS Minnesota reported.