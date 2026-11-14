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Evacuation order lifted after bomb found at Illinois ethanol plant
By Howard PackowitzGray News staff,3 days ago
PEORIA (25News Now/Gray News) - An evacuation order was lifted after bomb teams found a bomb Friday night and rendered it safe at an ethanol plant in South Peoria, Illinois. Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon made the announcement shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Officials ordered the evacuation of a one-mile blast radius of the plant shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.