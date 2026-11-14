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Locally Made brings handmade goods from 20 vendors together under one roof
By Audrey Geib,3 days ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Locally Made is bringing together handmade items from 20 vendors, offering shoppers a chance to support multiple small businesses in one place. The shop features candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry, shirts, hats, bookmarks, tumblers and drink sleeves, owner Stephanie Utterback said. “I feel like there’s something...