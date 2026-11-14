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Camila Cabello Wore Simone Rocha SS27 to the 2026 Latin Grammys
By Ashley,12 days ago
Camila Cabello wore a pale pink Simone Rocha SS27 satin bralette and low-rise skirt with a feather boa at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Camila Cabello went full boudoir for the 2026 Latin Grammys, and it worked. The “Havana” singer was in Las Vegas on Thursday night as a presenter at the 27th annual awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and she turned up in a pale pink Simone Rocha set from the SS27 collection, styled by Ronnie Hart.