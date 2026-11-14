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Jeff Giordano: How Steve Lavagnino Helped Make Ricardo Valencia the 5th District Supervisor
By Jeff Giordano,3 days ago
First and foremost, I’d like to congratulate Santa Barbara County’s new Fifth District supervisor, Ricardo Valencia. His victory over Maribel Aguilera was the result of an effective campaign engineered by the Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee, the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara, and the endorsements of Assemblyman Gregg Hart, Supervisors Laura Capps and Joan Hartmann, and rent control activist and Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Wendy Santamaria.