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‘Communication and community’: The Cuestonian earns multiple awards at national convention
By Kennedy Lyman,12 days ago
Away from the usual California sunshine, The Cuestonian traveled to Kansas City, Missouri for the 2026 Associated Collegiate Press/College Media Association Fall National College Media Convention, where the student newspaper earned fourth place in Best of Show and its adviser, Jeremy Shermak, received the 2026 Distinguished Advisor Award. On Nov....