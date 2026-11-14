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Veterans celebrated with pancake breakfast at MCCTC
By Tristan Hostetter, Multimedia Producer,3 days ago
CANFIELD - Mahoning County Career and Technical Center has wrapped up its weeklong celebration honoring those who served in the armed forces. MCCTC and Valley STEM Academy hosted their second annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and raffles for veterans and their families Saturday. MCCTC Principal Matt Campbell said educating students about...
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