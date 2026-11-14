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Answers emerge about FAA ground stop as COU continues to see delays
By Kaanita Iyer, CNN,Logan Morris, KOMU 8,2 days ago
(CNN) — All flights nationwide were grounded for hours on Friday after a systems failure, leading to thousands of flights being delayed or canceled, disrupting the travel plans of passengers heading into the weekend. While the Federal Aviation Administration’s operations have returned to normal, there are reports of long...