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Fort Worth Breaks Ground on New MLK Jr. Community Center in Stop Six
By Nate Simmons,4 days ago
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center — Groundbreaking Site For Replacement Center. Fort Worth is set to break ground Monday on a new Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, a 28,000-square-foot replacement for the existing facility that will bring a gym, library and aquatic complex to the Stop Six neighborhood. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at 1500 Liberty St., and the public is invited to attend.
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