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Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV): A Design Guide for Architects
By illustrarch Editorial Team,2 days ago
Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are solar modules that replace part of the building envelope, such as roof tiles, facade cladding, glazing or sunshades, instead of being bolted on top of it. The module keeps out weather, controls light and generates electricity at the same time, so it has to pass building product rules as well as electrical ones.