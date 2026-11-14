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Forecast: Winter like mornings continue over the next couple of days as temperatures start to rise by mid-week
By Tristan Magnuson, KOMU 8 First Alert Weather,3 days ago
These below freezing morning temperatures are forecasted to continue through Sunday morning and as we start the work week. Across mid-Missouri temps are expected to drop into the upper 20s. Temperatures rebound better than Saturday but not by much, boosting into the lower 50s. A fairly clear sky and sunshine...
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