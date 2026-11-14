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New Orleans port sues to get control of tanker that crashed into cruise ship on Mississippi River
3 days ago
The Port of New Orleans has filed a federal lawsuit against the tanker that struck a river cruise ship Friday. Court records show the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans filed the lawsuit against the Atlantic Asphalt, Nave Shipping, and Thome Ship Management. It lists a $1 million demand in the maritime property damage case.