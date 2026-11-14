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Alabama's Russell gets start in win over Vanderbilt despite injury
By Daniel Valente,2 days ago
Alabama started Keelon Russell at quarterback for Saturday's 21-6 victory against Vanderbilt despite the passer entering the game with injury concerns. It was reported Friday that the Crimson Tide were expected to start Austin Mack due to Russell dealing with an ankle injury. However, Russell apparently looked good pregame and got the starting nod, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.