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Police arrest suspect after domestic violence, barricade standoff in Grove City
By Brea Spencer,3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A tense situation unfolded on Scott Court in Grove City after police investigated a report of domestic violence. Lt. Jason Stern said they responded to the home after receiving a report of domestic violence. They filed warrants for domestic violence, aggravated menacing and obstruction against the suspect.
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