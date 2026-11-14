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Vehicle Crashes After Reported Car-To-Car Shooting In Hesperia
By Victor Valley News Group,4 days ago
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One vehicle crashed after a reported shooting involving two vehicles in Hesperia, authorities said. Deputies responded to the 13500 block of Live Oak Street at about 2:00 a.m. on November 14, 2026, after receiving a report of gunfire involving two vehicles, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG.