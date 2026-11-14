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MP18 vs MP28: What Changed and Why? (w/ Bas Martens)
By Ian McCollum,13 days ago
“The Real Schmeissers: MP-18/I to MP41” is available now!. Today I am joined by Bas Martens to discuss the differences between the MP-18/I and the MP-28. There is really much more going on in this question than most people realize – the guns have a number of important differences including barrel attachment, sights, fire selector, and bolt/mainspring design as well as the obvious change in magazines. However, there are also questions of ownership between the Bergmann and Schmeisser, and the conversion of MP-18s to use box magazines took place much later than commonly believed. Bas Martens has written a fantastic new book on Schmeissers, and it was great to have him with us today for this topic!