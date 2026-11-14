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North Tulsa's City Lights Village Opens 75 Tiny Homes With $400 Rent
By Trevor Levesque,2 days ago
Three neighbors have already moved into City Lights Village, the new 75-home community tucked off 46th Street North between Peoria and Lewis avenues in Tulsa, with more arrivals expected in the weeks ahead. The 23-acre site held its grand opening Friday afternoon, marking the culmination of years of fundraising and construction aimed at giving Tulsans leaving chronic homelessness a permanent place to call their own.
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