undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2026 SnakePit Awards: Single-game Performance of the Year: Jose, can you see…
By Jim McLennan,2 days ago
This one ended up being quite close, with Jose Fernandez’s debut edging out Merrill Kelly’s complete game in Coors by a single vote [I am exercising executive privilege to call the poll closed at the time of writing. So if there’s a late surge for Kelly between now and this piece going up, I do not care!] This stands in stark contrast to last year, where Eugenio Suarez’s four home-runs was basically unaninimous. It’s actually the first time ever the single-game performance has gone to one in March - the previous record was April 17, shared by the 2018 and 2015 awards. I suspect these are a bit like the Oscars, with recent outings more likely to stick in your mind, so that says a lot about Fernandez’s entry to the major leagues.