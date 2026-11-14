undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CSL chair defends $41m ‘Premier League transfer fee’ for incoming CEO
By News Desk,12 days ago
Outgoing Chinese Super League (CSL) chair Brian McNamee has publicly defended a reported $41 million pay package for incoming chief executive Deborah Waterhouse, describing the sum as akin to a “Premier League transfer fee” and arguing the figure reflects market realities. Reporting on the matter has appeared in The Australian and News Corp Australia titles.