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Kings’ Doug Christie on job pressure: ‘I think this seat is hot, always’
By Sam Amico,3 days ago
Doug Christie understands what comes with a 1-11 start. The Kings coach also figures the pressure is part of the job, regardless of the record. “I think this seat is hot, always,” Christie said after Friday’s loss to the Trail Blazers, via Logan Struck of Kings on SI. “Obviously, we want to win the games. Nobody wants to win more than me, from the standpoint that the record doesn’t go on players’ numbers. The record goes on coaches’ numbers.”