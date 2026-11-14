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The Suns are getting crushed in one critical area of the game
By John Voita,3 days ago
The Suns have plenty of early-season problems, but their inability to compete around the basket may be the biggest. When you look at the Phoenix Suns and see a 5-6 record staring back at you, there are plenty of explanations for why they’ve stumbled out of the gate. One of the most obvious is the schedule. According to ESPN’s strength-of-schedule metrics, Phoenix has faced the third-toughest slate in the NBA through the first 11 games of the season. We can also point to the ongoing challenges surrounding Jalen Green and his inability to consistently find his place on this roster. We can discuss how Miles Bridges has yet to hit his stride as he continues adjusting to a new team, a new system, and new responsibilities.