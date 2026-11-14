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A’s Receiving Trade Interest In Jacob Wilson
By Mark Polishuk,2 days ago
Jacob Wilson’s All-Star rookie season was followed up by an injury-plagued 2026 campaign, as the Athletics’ shortstop hit only .266/.298/.388 over 337 plate appearances. Wilson sprained his left shoulder in May while diving for a Gunnar Henderson grounder, and while he missed only a month on the injured list, renewed shoulder discomfort sent him back to the IL for good in late August, and Wilson underwent a season-ending surgery on his troublesome shoulder in early September.