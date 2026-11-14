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‘War’ Episode 7 Recap & Ending Explained: Is Gillian Betraying Morgan?
By Pramit Chatterjee,2 days ago
In episode 6 of War, Molly told Saeed and Johnny that she was sure that Taylor & Byrne had a mole in their office, which prompted Johnny to erase all evidence of his communications with Cathcarts. Molly called up Suzie to slyly confirm whether Cathcarts was doing their research work based on the information that Taylor & Byrne had sent or using the documents that the mole had sent; and Suzie unknowingly confirmed that Cathcarts had mistaken the mole’s info as the authentic info. When Suzie informed Schill about this weird conversation with Molly, Schill immediately knew that Taylor & Byrne had started suspecting that Cathcarts had planted a mole. Johnny tried to get in touch with Schill when Molly stated that she was going to mail Serena about her suspicions so that an internal investigation could be conducted, but Schill was unreachable. While all this was going on, it was revealed that while Budgie would be representing Carla in court, Prudence would be the one batting from Morgan’s end. So, in addition to preparing Budgie for her fight in court, Serena, Nicholas, and Bernard had to initiate a mole hunt. Johnny panicked and sent a threatening voice note to Schill, where he said that if he was going down then he was going to take Cathcarts down with him. Schill baited Johnny into a meeting with Smallwood, who wasn’t intimidated at all by Johnny’s threats. But since Cathcarts needed the dirt on the Flora situation, Smallwood decided to use Johnny’s desperation to their benefit; he told Johnny that if he got proof that Carla had paid Flora to sleep with Morgan, he would have a job at Cathcarts. Flora was unreachable, and there was nothing on Carla’s phone that proved that she was behind the honey trap. Feeling the noose tightening around his neck, Johnny framed Saeed, who was immediately given the boot. Johnny was in the clear and he could continue to spy on Taylor & Byrne. However, while heading into court, Johnny quoted Schill to Serena, thereby confirming that he was in fact the mole. What happened next? Let’s find out.