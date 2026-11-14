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‘Doctor X: Mafia In White’ Ending Explained and Finale Recap
By Ruchika Bhat,3 days ago
The final episode of Doctor X: Mafia In White is a little bit of a slow one compared to the rest of the show. I think this is the case because it wants to set us up for a second season, considering there are multiple seasons in the Japanese version of the show. The final episode simply finishes up on Kim Seung-Hyo’s case and gives us justice for everything he’s done. We also get closure on the Lagota situation, but something felt unfinished, and it really didn’t feel like a season finale. However, I wouldn’t really call the last bit a cliffhanger so much as just something that acts as an ending that can be considered a new beginning. With that said though, let’s jump straight into episode 12.