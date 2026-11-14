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Mu puts a hit of caffeine in its simple beetroot and carbohydrate formula
2 days ago
Exquenta Nitrato is the lesser-known pre-workout from the brand Mu in Brazil, where the regulations are incredibly tight, leaving little room for innovation and expansion. The company doesn’t complicate things on this one, bringing together a healthy hit of carbohydrates, beetroot, and electrolytes. Again, it’s a pretty straightforward supplement formulated for before your workout, and now there’s a version that comes with an infusion of energy.