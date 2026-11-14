undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WSU study shows cold-stored platelets can curb life-threatening bleeding in dogs
By CBS2 News Staff,4 days ago
PULLMAN, Washington (CBS2) — When dogs suffer life-threatening bleeding, veterinarians often have limited access to one of the most effective treatments: platelets. A study from Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine could help change that by extending how long the specialized blood cells can be stored while still retaining their ability to form clots and prevent bleeding.