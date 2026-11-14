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GALLERY | Weekend snowfall reaches higher elevations in western North Carolina
By Ruby Annas,3 days ago
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WLOS) — Some western North Carolinians saw snow accumulate this weekend!. Weather Warn Days were issued for Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14 due to freezing temperatures, strong winds and snow expected in higher elevations near and along the North Carolina-Tennessee state line. News 13 meteorologists added that it was possible valleys could see a burst of sleet or snow, but no accumulation expected.
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