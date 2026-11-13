undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WVU fraternity temporarily suspended due to ongoing investigation
8 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia University fraternity has been temporarily suspended effective immediately due to an ongoing hazing investigation. According to a WVU Today article, Delta Sigma Phi has been suspended due to an "independent ongoing investigation that started with an anonymous hazing report to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life."