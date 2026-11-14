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‘La Bola Nega’ & ‘Fatherland’ Top 2027 European Film Awards Nominations [Complete List]
By Gregory Ellwood,3 days ago
If you are looking for any insight into what non-English language films have a shot at dominating the 2027 Oscar nominations, then this morning’s 2027 European Film Awards nominations are for you. Paweł Pawlikowski’s “Fatherland,” released in the U.S. by MUBI, led all films with 11 nominations, including European Film, European Director and European Actress for Sandra Hüller. “La Bola Negra,” distributed by Netflix in the States, took 10 nominations, including European Film and European Director. The ensemble epic didn’t land an acting nomination. Still, star Penelope Cruz found love for “Bunker,” and it took a key European Casting nomination where only three films are recognized (“Fatherland” and “Elsinore” are the other two nominees). Notably, both films tied for the Best Director award at Cannes this past May.