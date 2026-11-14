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FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and chilly finish to the weekend
By Ben Beddoes,3 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is a mostly cloudy and very chilly day across our area. Temperatures will gradually warm up as we go through the next 7 days. Cloudy skies are expected to continue this evening. It will be a cold go of it if you’re heading to the UK football game. Kickoff temperatures will be in the low 40s, dipping into the upper 30s as the game goes on. Cloudy skies will continue into the overnight as we see lows in the low to mid 30s.