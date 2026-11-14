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Why Kettles Build Up a White Crust Inside
By Mayukh Saha,3 days ago
Most people notice it eventually. A pale, chalky film lines the base of the kettle, or small white flakes drift through the freshly boiled water. It’s not grime, and it’s not a sign the kettle is falling apart. It’s something far more ordinary, rooted in the chemistry of the water flowing through millions of homes every day. The phenomenon is surprisingly widespread, and once you understand what’s actually happening inside the kettle each time you boil water, the buildup starts making complete sense.