undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wake Forest is wrecking teams. Could it help ACC steal second CFP bid?
By Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY,3 days ago
This much we know about the ACC and the College Football Playoff with two Saturdays to go before the conference championship game:. One, that Miami isn’t inevitable. In the past month, the No. 6 Hurricanes required double overtime and a controversial ending to beat Florida State, needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat North Carolina, lost to No. 3 Notre Dame and, on Saturday, was dragged into the mud by upset-minded Duke before a second-half outburst secured a 36-23 win.