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Taking Patriots’ legacy to Crown
By Mahita Dheenadhayalan,12 days ago
In anticipation of the school’s relocation to the Crown Farm site in Gaithersburg, teachers have begun packing classroom materials in preparation for the move. In Room 183, AP Psychology and Student Government teacher Amy Buckingham has large cardboard boxes in the back of her classroom filled with items she plans to transport to the new building. Apart from smaller classroom items teachers are transporting, there is a larger question of what will happen to the banners, awards and plaques displayed around the school.