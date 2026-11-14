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NC State Suffers Heart Breaking Loss to Syracuse
By Brian Hayes,3 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C.- The NC State Wolfpack, in their last home game of the season, blew their lead and fell short in the last minute of the game to the Syracuse Orange, 34-31. In the first half, the Wolfpack leaned on their rushing attack and made their possessions count. CJ Bailey completed 7 of 10 passes for 75 yards, while also contributing 15 rushing yards and a touchdown. NC State is establishing the running game to keep Syracuse’s defense off balance. The Wolfpack continued to improve defensive pressure and limit Syracuse’s offensive opportunities.