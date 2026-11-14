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Verbit's 21 Points, Bell's Seven Assists Highlight Griffins' Second-Half Comeback Against King's College
12 days ago
Wilkes-Barre, Pa. – (11/14/2026) – Gwynedd Mercy University (1-3) traveled to Scandlon Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon for a non-conference matchup against King's College (1-3). Despite a strong second-half effort that saw the Griffins outscore the Monarchs 37-33 over the final 20 minutes, Gwynedd Mercy suffered a 74-59 setback. Sophomore guard Layla Verbit (Sellersville, Pa.) led the Griffins with a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds, and two steals, while junior guard Brianna McFadden (Fairless Hills, Pa.) provided an offensive spark off the bench with ten points, including three three-pointers. Junior guard Kailyn Bell (Ridley Park, Pa.) contributed eight points, six rebounds, and a game-high seven assists as Gwynedd Mercy battled to cut into an early deficit.