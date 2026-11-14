undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mazama Hillside House Wraps Around a Boulder on a Forested Washington Slope
13 days ago
Architecture: Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects. Location: Mazama, Methow Valley, Washington, United States. On a forested slope scattered with large boulders in Mazama, Washington, Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects designed a 2,400-square-foot home for an active family of five. Mazama Hillside House began with a sketch one of the owners brought to the first meeting: a U-shaped plan wrapped around the largest boulder on the site.